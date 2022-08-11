Girl missing since 2019 was murdered in New Hampshire, remains not found: Police

Harmony would be 8 years old if alive today.

Authorities have determined that Harmony Montgomery, a little girl who disappeared in 2019, was murdered in Manchester, New Hampshire, in early December 2019, officials announced Thursday.

Harmony's remains have not been found but "multiple sources of investigative information, including biological evidence," led to the conclusion that she's dead, New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said at a news conference.

The missing persons case is now a homicide investigation, he said.

"Our investigators will continue to seek justice and look into the circumstances of Harmony's murder and search for her remains," Formella said.

A Missing poster released by police in Manchester N.H. shows images of Harmony Montgomery who has been missing since Oct. 2019. Manchester Police Department

"I'm beyond saddened," Manchester Police Chief Chief Allen Aldenberg said.

"There have been many discussions, speculations and questions relative to where the system failed Harmony, and I myself continue to share the same concerns and still have many remaining questions," he said. "However, the homicide of this little girl rests with the person or persons who committed this horrific act. The Manchester Police Department will do everything within the limits of the law to ensure that the responsible person or persons for the murder of Harmony are brought to justice."

Aldenberg said he believes "there are people out there in the community that have information about this investigation who have yet to come forward.

"If you are that person, I implore you to do so now and come forward," he said. "Do it for this little girl."

Aldenberg urged anyone with information to call the tip line at 603 203 6060.

The attorney general and police chief did not take questions from the media at Thursday's news conference. No suspect was named.