Girl Scout troop treasurer arrested for stealing over $12,000: Police

A former Girl Scout troop treasurer has been arrested and charged with felony theft after allegedly stealing over $12,000 from the troop during her time at the helm.

Delaware State Police announced that they arrested 52-year-old Kelly M. Raab of Frankford, Delaware, last Thursday after a 10-month investigation into how the money was disappearing from the Girl Scout troop, according to a statement from the Delaware State Police published on Monday.

“On January 31, 2023, at approximately 3:14 p.m., the Delaware State Police Financial Crimes Unit met with local Girl Scout Troop representatives regarding a theft. Kelly Raab was identified as the former treasurer of the Girl Scout Troop,” DSP said in their statement announcing Raab’s arrest. Following a ten-month investigation, troopers discovered that Raab issued and cashed fraudulent checks in addition to making unauthorized payment card transactions during her time as treasurer with the Girl Scouts from January 2018 to November 2022.”

The total loss to the Girl Scout troop over that 58-month period amounted to more than $12,000, according to the DSP.

Raab turned herself into authorities last Thursday and subsequently was charged with theft of over $1,500 -- a felony charge in Delaware -- and was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 before being released on her own recognizance.

No trial date has been set yet.