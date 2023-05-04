Good Samaritan catches runaway stroller just before it rolls onto busy road with child inside

A strong wind gust could have turned an ordinary day into a tragedy had a quick-thinking good Samaritan not been nearby.

Surveillance video outside a California business shows a stroller with a baby inside being blown toward a busy roadway as the baby's caregiver loads up a parked car.

Security video shows a good Samaritan jump into action as the stroller was rolling toward heavy traffic in Hesperia, Calif. Donna Gunderson/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX

The caregiver is seen tripping and falling to the ground as she runs toward the moving stroller, which is stopped by a man nearby just before it rolls onto the street.

The incident happened in front of the A1 Carwash on Bear Valley Road in Hesperia, California, on Tuesday afternoon, the man, Ronald Nessman, told ABC Los Angeles Station KABC.

Nessman and his sister happened to be at the right place at the right time, he said. He had just completed a job interview at the nearby Applebee's, and the pair decided to get a car wash.

As the stroller rolled backwards toward the heavy traffic, Nessman sprung into action, he said.

"The wind was blowing so hard, by the time I got to it, it was at the top of that driveway," he said. "I noticed the stroller was going toward traffic. I instinctively ran toward the stroller and got it before it went into traffic."

After Nessman grabbed the stroller, he is seen walking toward the caregiver and comforting her as she struggled to stand up after the hard fall.

The woman was "traumatized," Nessman said.

"She was crying," he said. "She was just in shock. That's why I gave her a hug."

While Nessman is being hailed a hero, he simply hopes his good deed is a sign of a better future ahead. Once homeless, Nessman moved in with his sister and is currently looking for a job, he said.

"Today, I want something different out of life," he said.