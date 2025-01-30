Some government employees dismayed after Musk jokes about buyout offer

After the Trump administration offered two million federal employees buyouts on Tuesday, Elon Musk -- the world's richest man and the architect of Trump's effort to reduce the size of the government -- took to his own social media platform to boast and joke about the offer, leaving some federal employees who spoke to ABC News dismayed.

By replying to an email sent out Tuesday, all full-time federal employees -- with the exception of military personnel and postal workers -- have the option to get eight months' salary if they agree to leave their jobs.

"The federal workforce should be comprised of employees who are reliable, loyal, trustworthy, and who strive for excellence in their daily work," the email sent to employees said, offering them what it called a "deferred resignation" from their positions.

Commenting on X, Musk laughed at a specific aspect of the offer, writing, "Hit 'Send,'" accompanied by a screenshot of the letter to employees describing how to submit their resignation via email.

Musk's attitude as he works to enact sweeping changes across the federal government -- potentially impacting hundreds of thousands of career employees who have spent their lives working behind the scenes -- is not lost on some workers, who told ABC News that the Trump administration and Musk's tone have been "cruel" and "demoralizing."

"It feels like the new administration thinks we are dirt and do nothing for the country," said one 20-year federal employee who asked not to be identified out of fear of retribution. "This is heartbreaking."

According to a copy of the resignation letter posted by the Office of Personnel Management, federal employees have to acknowledge that the positions they vacate could be eliminated or consolidated, and their response to the buyout email may be used "to assist in federal workforce reorganization efforts."

Tesla, SpaceX and X CEO Elon Musk gestures as he speaks during an inauguration event, Jan. 20, 2025 in Washington. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

While employees are not expected to work during their deferred resignation period, resigning workers need to commit to a "smooth transition" out of their roles.

Bolstered by an executive order that would make it easier to fire career government employees, administration officials said they expect the reduction of the government workforce from the buyout and other executive actions to be "significant."

Unprecedented in its scope and nature, the buyout appears to be one part of Trump's sweeping approach to reducing the size of the government -- using an approach that mirrors tactics used by Musk in the past. When Musk took over Twitter in November 2022, he similarly sent a company-wide email that gave workers an ultimatum: work harder or leave with severance. Yesterday's email shared the same subject line -- "A fork in the road" -- that Musk used in his email.

As federal employees were digesting the terms of the buyout Wednesday, it was unclear exactly who was eligible for it and whether there would really be severance payments, which could be delayed by litigation.

Max Alonzo, national secretary-treasurer for the National Federation of Federal Employees, expressed skepticism about the terms of the resignations.

"Absolutely do not resign. There is nothing that says that the day that you resign, that they can't just let you go. They don't have to pay you -- there's nothing that says they have to pay you till September 30," he said. "This is nothing that has been done before. This is not in our regulations. There's no regs about it. We're not even sure if it's actually legal. This is about trying to cut the federal workforce down, really kind of just breaking down these pillars of democracy."

Foreign service officers within the State Department received the "fork in the road" email, but so far, State Department officials have been unable to provide their 16,000-person workforce a clear answer on whether they're eligible to take it, according to an official familiar with the matter. Even if staffers are deemed eligible for the buyouts, there's concern that -- if enough of them take the federal government up on its offer -- it will have an impact on national security because of the sudden, drastic downsizing.

"The implications could be really scary," said the official, who also asked not to be identified. "This could really do some damage."

The sweeping approach appears to be one of the first monumental steps to reshape the government by Musk, who supported Trump's election with $250 million in contributions and became one of Trump's closest advisers.

When Trump first announced his plans to establish the "Department of Government Efficiency" in November, he framed it as an outside group that would advise the White House on how to make government more efficient. Two months later, when Trump actually established DOGE through an executive order, he took a different approach, giving Musk control of what used to be known as the United States Digital Service, a unit within the Executive Office of the President tasked with improving government websites.

In an executive order signed the same day, Trump also tasked the Director of the Office of Management and Budget to work with DOGE and the Office of Personnel Management to "submit a plan to reduce the size of the Federal Government's workforce through efficiency improvements and attrition."

In addition to helming DOGE, Musk has extended his influence in the federal government by having his former employees and DOGE loyalists take on critical roles in other parts of government. Scott Kupor -- Trump's pick to lead the Office of Personnel Management. -- thanked the president for the "opportunity to serve" the country by helping Musk, and OMP's chief of staff Amanda Scales worked for Musk's AI company as recently as this month.

To run the Office of Management and Budget, Trump tapped Project 2025 architect Russell Vought, who shares Musk's desire for historic spending cuts and workforce reductions. Vought was a central figure in Trump's attempt to categorize thousands of civil servants as political appointments, making it easier to fire employees without the protections given to civil servants. As one of his first acts in office, Trump signed an executive order to strip thousands of government workers of their employment protections.

The new hirings and executive orders represent the first steps in Musk's plan for "mass head-count reductions across the federal bureaucracy," as he wrote in the Wall Street Journal in November.

"DOGE intends to work with embedded appointees in agencies to identify the minimum number of employees required at an agency for it to perform its constitutionally permissible and statutorily mandated functions," wrote Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, who recently departed DOGE to run for public office.