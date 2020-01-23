1st-graders surprise teacher battling breast cancer with 'Fight Song' rendition Emily Marshall is on her eighth round of treatment for breast cancer.

First-graders in Oklahoma showed one teacher that she was not alone and that she had the love and support of her school community as she fought cancer for the eighth time by using their voices. They serenaded her with "Fight Song."

"This is my fight song. Take back my life song. Prove I'm all right song," the students at Central Elementary in Moore, Oklahoma, sang as they surprised first-grade teacher Emily Marshall on Tuesday. "I'll play my fight song. And I don't really care if nobody else believes… Because I've still got a lot of fight left in me."

Emily Marshall said she has started chemotherapy pills and is feeling well enough to teach. Her students serenaded her in a surprise at school recently. Courtesy Emily Marshall

Marshall is receiving her eighth round of treatment for breast cancer, she told ABC News on Wednesday.

"We love her. We care about her. We want her to know that she's not fighting this battle alone," music teacher Zachary Snider who directed the students as they sang Rachel Platten's popular hit, told ABC News affiliate KOCO-TV.

"We love you, Mrs. Marshall," the school yelled as she entered the auditorium. Faculty, friends and supporters wore pink T-shirts with "Team Marshall" on the back in honor of the teacher. Her husband, Danny, and children, Noah, Samantha and Bryce, were also there.

Emily Marshall's family: husband Danny and children Noah, Samantha and Bryce. She asked supporters to say extra prayers for her and her family. Courtesy Emily Marshall

"I thank you guys all for supporting me through this," she told the school. "I love all of you. Thank you."

In a Jan. 14 post on a crowdfunding page that had been set up for her, Marshall, who's been a teacher for 21 years, asked for prayers for her family as she underwent treatment.

Emily Marshall, a first-grade teacher at Central Elementary in Moore, Oklahoma, is undergoing her eighth treatment for breast cancer. Courtesy Emily Marshall

"I guess I’ve given it to God and tried to move on," she said. "God is good, I WILL beat this cancer for the 8th time. ... We’re keeping the faith. Prayers appreciated for spirits to stay happy and not get discouraged. More updates about my health coming soon!!! Thank you in advance for the prayers and shares!!!!!"

She told ABC News on Wednesday that she has since started chemotherapy pills and is feeling well enough to teach.

"I've had no side effects yet, which is wonderful. I'm able to still be in the classroom and teach with my kids, which is what I love to do, and spend time with my family," she said. "[To] everyone that's going through breast cancer right now, attitude is 99% of the battle and you guys can make it."