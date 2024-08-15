Grand Canyon search and rescue team works to limit summer death toll

The search and rescue team wants Grand Canyon hikers to take safety measures.

This summer has seen record-setting temperatures across the U.S. The west experienced a heat dome, with California's Death Valley reaching nearly 130 degrees, just five degrees below the all-time hottest temperature recorded on Earth.

Just three and a half hours north of Phoenix, Arizona, lies one of the most popular national parks in the world, the Grand Canyon.

The Grand Canyon is a popular destination for its stunning views, attracting many hikers. Its deep majestic canyons and narrow trails are also used for mail delivery to the Havasupai Tribe, located 2,000 feet below.

Recovery crews respond to Twin Overlooks in Grand Canyon National Park, Aug. 7, 2024. National Park Service

With the intense summer heat, it's crucial for visitors to the Grand Canyon to be well-prepared. The Preventive Search and Rescue team is there to educate people about the extreme conditions and provide support to hikers in the canyon, but being proactive in preparing for these conditions is equally important.

The program was established in 1996 after a deadly heat wave claimed five lives and led to a staggering 482 search and rescue events.

According to search and rescue coordinator Megan Smith, the bottom of the canyon experiences temperatures similar to those of Phoenix, averaging over 105* F during summer and getting hotter as you descend.

The park's dedicated search and rescue team, made up of 70 volunteers, is always on standby to swiftly mobilize to hikers in distress -- often due to heat exhaustion or physical fatigue. Their commitment ensures the safety of all visitors.

Hiking is responsible for more than 60% of heat-related deaths in the country's national parks, according to NPS data.

Just last week, the body of a 20-year-old woman was recovered after she was reported missing. This marked the third death in the park in just over a week.

The search and rescue team at the canyon reportedly responded to 302 incidents and assisted 455 hikers in 2023. According to Chad Hunter, branch chief of emergency services, someone ends up at the bottom of the canyon or going over the edge yearly.

At Yaki Point on the Grand Canyon's South Rim, more than a dozen search and rescue volunteers simulated a rescue.

"It's important that we train so that we're proficient, being able to get to them as quickly as we can to render aid and bring them back to the top," Hunter said.

Rangers informed ABC News that they aim to establish the entire rope rescue operation within ten minutes of arriving at the scene. They practice this procedure every month. They emphasized that the key aspects involve the regular practice of the descent and the operation and the proper tying of knots for strength to ensure the safe rescue of individuals.

"Timing is really key to it. The quicker we know that somebody is needing help, the quicker we can respond and mobilize and make that happen," Hunter said. "The longer it takes, the less likely that outcome is."

Search and rescue efforts are a last resort. Smith emphasizes that the national park makes great efforts to educate hikers before they're caught in potentially life-threatening situations.

Smith wants travelers to the Grand Canyon to not just look at it as a vacation to spend time with loved ones.

"You have to do a ton of research. You have to be honest with yourself about your fitness," Smith said.

The Grand Canyon's breathtaking beauty, seemingly endless vistas and stunning rock formations draw in nearly five million visitors annually. However, park rangers said many underestimate of the effect the 7,000- to 9,000-foot elevation change and searing heat has on the body.

"You’re going to have a lot of water loss. Going to lose a lot of electrolytes. So it's important that you replenish that electrolyte. Eating food is the best way," Smith said. We recommend pretzels, salty chips, anything like that."

Park rangers recommend that hikers eat breakfast and lunch with plenty of salty snacks in between. They should also bring water, sun protection and any necessary medications.

The punishing environment was an unexpected wake-up call for a visitor from Wisconsin -- Madchen Ewig recalled experiencing dizziness and needing to stop to rehydrate.

"I've never been out here hiking before, so we were on the first trail and the heat started to get to me," Ewig said. "We were out there hiking around 1 or 2 (pm), and it was constantly stopping and constantly just kind of that uneasy feeling of dizziness. But then after that, we realized it's like we need to start drinking water in the morning and at night."

Aside from environmental stressors, search and rescue teams are facing a staffing shortage. Each call for service that could have been prevented strains the system.

To limit such calls, it's crucial that tourists know how to stay cool as the temperatures rise.

"The key thing that you want to watch for in your hiking companions or anyone else on the trail is altered," Smith said. "Mentation, confusion, fainting, anything indicating that the brain's not functioning is an immediate life threat. And you need to stop right away."