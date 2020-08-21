Groom uses message in a bottle to ask brother to be best man and his reaction is priceless “You're already the best brother… now you're my best man.."

Will Claussen is already scheduled to get married in July 2021, but three days ago he had to pop another very important question.

Claussen, 24, asked his younger brother, Henry Claussen, to be his best man by burying a message in a bottle.

“Henry Joe, you are already the BEST bro, and my very BEST frand, so will you please say yes and be my BEST man?” the note in the bottle said, according to a video shared on Claussen’s Instagram.

Upon digging up and reading the note, Henry Claussen, who has Down syndrome, immediately jumped into his brother’s arms with joy.

“I’m happy for my brother. I’m happy for their marriage. And I’m so proud of them so much,” Henry told “World News Tonight” about the moment. “I’m so excited for the wedding because I can’t wait to see the kiss…they’ll have a lot of presents, cake, happiness, dance, and so yeah!”

The heartfelt moment, which was captured on video and later shared on Instagram, has since gone viral, garnering over 55,000 views in just three days. Thousands of people are commenting on the love and happiness between the two Minnesota-based brothers.

“You're already the best brother… now you're my best man.. keep spreading that love and positivity…. I hope everyone else does too,” Claussen told “World News Tonight.”