Ground stop at Newark Airport due to skidded United flight

Officials at Newark International Airport ordered a ground stop Saturday after a United Airlines flight skidded off the runway upon landing, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

No injuries were reported.

The ground stop went into effect shortly after 1 p.m. ET. No flights were allowed to take off or land at the airport, one of the busiest in the country.

FAA Statement on United Airlines Flight 627: pic.twitter.com/ORl3Phss06 — The FAA (@FAANews) June 15, 2019

United Airlines Flight 627 from Denver International Airport "landed at 1 p.m. on Runway 22 Left at Newark Liberty International Airport, then skidded to the left side of the pavement," the FAA tweeted. "The left main landing gear is stuck in a grassy area."

Passengers exited the aircraft, a Boeing 757-200, by stairs and boarded buses to the terminal.

The FAA said the plane would be towed off the runway once all passengers were cleared. An investigation will take place.

