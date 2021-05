Tibbetts was murdered while going on a jog in Brooklyn, Iowa in July 2018.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera, accused of murdering University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts as she was jogging has been found guilty by an Iowa jury.

Rivera, 26, was found guilty by the jury of first degree murder for allegedly killing Tibbetts, 20, and hiding her body in a cornfield in the rural town of Brooklyn, Iowa in July 2018.