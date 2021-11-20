Gun accidentally discharges at Atlanta airport, authorities say

There was no active shooter, airport officials said.

There was an accidental gun discharge at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Saturday, airport officials said, causing panic and sending travelers onto the tarmac on one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.

The incident occurred around 1:30 pm local time at the security screening area, the airport said in an update on Twitter.

"There is not an active shooter," the airport said. "There is no danger to passengers or employees."

No injuries have been reported, according to the Atlanta Police Department, which was on site investigating the incident.

About two hours after the discharge, the airport was given an "all-clear" to resume normal operations, airport officials said.

No further details on the shooting, including who discharged the gun, have been released at this time.

The shooting caused chaos and confusion. Videos taken by travelers showed the panicked moments after the discharge, with people running out of the terminal. Other travelers could be seen huddled lying on the ground.

Travelers reported being stuck on the tarmac or in baggage claim after the incident, according to Atlanta ABC affiliate WSB.

The incident occurred during what is shaping up to be the busiest travel weekend since the start of the pandemic due to Thanksgiving -- at the busiest airport in the United States.

Transportation Security Administration officers screened 2,242,956 people at airport security checkpoints nationwide Friday -- the "highest checkpoint volume since passenger volume tanked in early 2020 as a result of the pandemic," TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said.

ABC News' Victoria Arancio and Joshua Hoyos contributed to this report.