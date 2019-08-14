A convicted felon who allegedly opened fire at a Chicago hospital brought a rifle that had been stolen from a federal firearms licensee in a neighboring state, according to prosecutors.

Bernard Harvey Jr., a 40-year-old from Indianapolis, is accused of storming Chicago's Jesse Brown VA Hospital with a semi-automatic rifle on Monday, prosecutors said.

Shots were fired inside and outside of the building, but no one was hurt, authorities said. Within 30 seconds, authorities responded and Harvey was taken into custody, said FBI special agent in charge Jeffrey Sallet.

The gun used at the hospital had been reported stolen from a federal firearms licensee in Indiana, according to federal prosecutors.

The weapon was among 31 guns swiped by thieves who smashed display cases at Element Armaments, a firearm shop in New Whiteland on July 27, reported ABC Chicago station WLS.

The five thieves made their escape with 13 long guns, 20 handguns and two silencers, WLS reported.

It's not clear if Harvey was involved in the theft or obtained the gun afterward, according to WLS.

Three of the five suspected thieves have been arrested, New Whiteland police told WLS.

Officials with New Whiteland police and Element Armaments could not immediately be reached by ABC News.

Ahead of Monday's shooting, Harvey had been convicted of multiple felonies, including gun offenses, prosecutors said. He was charged this week with one count of illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, prosecutors said.