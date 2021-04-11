Gun violence continues in Philadelphia after 11 shot in 24 hours

The city is on pace to surpass 600 shooting deaths in 2021.

Gun violence in Philadelphia continued over the weekend after 11 people were shot in a 24-hour period, according to police.

Three people died as a result of the shootings. A 10-year-old was among those wounded, ABC Philadelphia station WPVI reported.

One of the victims was a 34-year-old man who was shot in the back of the head three times and once in the chest on Saturday around 7:30 p.m. in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane neighborhood.

Several shootings have occurred in the city in recent months. Hunting Park resident Kareem Singletary told WPVI that the shootings have gotten so bad that "people are used to it happening every day."

Four people died and another 10 were wounded after several shootings last Monday, WPVI reported.

On March 29, a man who was working on a video about gun violence was fatally shot, The Associated Press reported. The man was interviewing and filming family members of gun violence victims at a private residence in the city's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood when he was shot multiple times while getting more equipment out of his van, police said.

On March 27, seven people were wounded in a shooting outside the Golf & Social club sports bar after an altercation took place inside, police said.

Eight people were also hurt on Feb. 18 after a shooting at the SEPTA transit station on Broad Street in North Philadelphia, according to the AP.

Federal officials announced Thursday they are partnering with the Philadelphia Police Department to combat the city's gun violence epidemic with an "all hands on deck" effort.

In 2020, 499 people were killed as a result of gun violence in Philadelphia -- a 40% increase from 2019, Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams said in a statement. The city is on pace to surpass 600 shooting deaths in 2021, Williams said, describing it as a "horrible milestone."

ABC News' Ahmad Hemingway contributed to this report.