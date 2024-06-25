Gunman allegedly kills 5 people, critically injures 13-year-old in shootings at 2 apartments

The suspect, 57-year-old Erick Adams, was located on Tuesday, police said.

A gunman allegedly killed five people and critically injured a teenager in shootings at two apartments in Nevada, authorities said.

Police launched a manhunt for the suspect, 57-year-old Erick Adams, with North Las Vegas police announcing later on Tuesday that Adams was located and "is no longer a threat to the community."

The North Las Vegas Police Department released this photo of 57-year-old Erick Adams, a suspect in multiple shootings. North Las Vegas Police Department

The shootings unfolded in North Las Vegas on Monday night. Officers responded to the first apartment just after 10 p.m. and found two women -- one in her 40s and one in her 50s -- both fatally shot, police said.

A third shooting victim, a 13-year-old girl, was also found at the apartment and was hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

At a nearby apartment, officer found three more shooting victims: two women and one man, all in their 20s, police said. All three were declared dead at the scene, police said.

Police released Adams' name and photo on Tuesday, urging anyone with information to come forward.

A potential motive has not been released.