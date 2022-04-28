Gunman allegedly kills 4 in shootings spanning 2 Mississippi cities

The first shooting, at a Biloxi motel, left three dead.

Four people were gunned down across two neighboring Mississippi cities Wednesday morning, allegedly by the same gunman, according to police.

The first shooting was reported at about 9:11 a.m. Wednesday at a Broadway Inn Express motel in Biloxi, police said.

Three victims -- two men and one woman -- were found dead at the scene, police said.

They were identified by the coroner's office as Mohammad Moeini, 51, Chad Green, 55, and Laura Lehman, 61.

The suspect, 32-year-old Jeremy Reynolds, allegedly fled the motel in one of the victim's cars and drove to nearby Gulfport, police said.

The second shooting -- which left 52-year-old William Waltman dead -- was reported in Gulfport at about 9:27 a.m. Wednesday, according to Gulfport police and the coroner's office.

Witnesses said Reynolds fled that scene in a stolen car belonging to the city of Gulfport, police said.

Police tracked down the car and said Reynolds fled on foot to a convenience store. Two employees escaped the store as Reynolds barricaded himself inside, police said.

After multiple attempts to contact him, a SWAT team entered the store where they found Reynolds dead inside "from unknown circumstances," police said. His autopsy has not been conducted yet, according to the coroner's office.

A motive was not immediately clear, police said.