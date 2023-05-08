Gunman on the loose after Dallas train shooting that killed 1, injured 2

A fight broke out on a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train, a spokesperson said.

May 8, 2023, 4:40 AM

One person is dead and two are injured after a fight broke out between two people on a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train, a spokesperson said.

DART police officers are searching for the alleged shooter, officials said in a statement. A man involved in the altercation was transported but has since died, the statement said.

One of the bystanders was transported to Baylor Hospital in Dallas, the other was treated at the scene with non-life-threatening injuries, a spokesperson said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

