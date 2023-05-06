'Active investigation' underway at outdoor outlet mall in Texas

The Allen Police Department said they were responding to an active shooter.

An "active investigation" is underway at an outdoor outlet mall in Texas, police said.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the Allen Premium Outlets in Allen, a northern suburb of Dallas.

The Allen Police Department earlier confirmed to ABC News they were responding to an active shooter incident at the mall and have no additional information at this time.

The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are on the scene, according to spokespeople for the agencies.

Police have asked residents to avoid the area amid the investigation.

Aerial footage from the scene showed shoppers being evacuated from the stores, many with their arms raised in the air.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.