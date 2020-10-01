Gusty winds and record heat forecast for Northern and Southern California Numerous heat advisories have been issued from Napa down to San Diego.

Gusty, dry winds are expected on Thursday and Friday for parts of northern California where the Glass and Dolan Fires are burning as winds could gust up to 30 mph.

In addition, more record heat is expected from San Diego and Los Angles up to Northern California.

On Wednesday, record highs were broken in Long Beach which reached 105 degress, LAX hit 92 and Sacramento peaked at 102.

Numerous heat and fire weather warnings and advisories have been issued from Napa down to San Diego on Thursday including a Red Flag Warning for the northern Bay Area and an Excessive Heat Warning for Southern California.

Here is closer look at the San Francisco Bay area advisories and warnings as the city is under a Heat Advisory where it could be in the 90s today.

There is some good news as we get into the weekend as some slight cooling is possible by Sunday for most of California with temperatures coming down into the 80s for some areas.

In the tropics, two tropical waves are moving east and could develop into a tropical cyclone over the next few days.

Some of the models bring one of them into the Gulf of Mexico by this weekend so we are monitoring this closely as heavy rain could spill into Florida this weekend.