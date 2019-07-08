A manhunt is underway in Georgia after a sheriff's deputy was gunned down Sunday night, authorities said.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Deputy, whose name has not been released, was killed after exchanging gunfire with a suspect, the Hall County Sheriff's Office said.

The deputy had been trying to stop a stolen car when he was shot, ABC Atlanta affiliate WSB reported.

Hall County Sheriff

One suspect was hit by gunfire and hospitalized in unknown condition, WSB reported.

Police are now searching for the "remaining suspects," the sheriff's office said Monday morning.

Agent with @GBI_GA on scene of shooting that killed Hall Co. deputy. Traffic stop of stolen car wanted for burglaries and car break-ins, led to chase and crash...then shootout after foot chase. Deputy’s name not yet being released pic.twitter.com/cSU1pDbBQF — Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) July 8, 2019

Hall County is about 60 miles outside of Atlanta.

The deadly shooting prompted an outpouring of condolences from law enforcement agencies.

"Our hearts are with the family, blood & blue, of the Hall County Sheriff’s Deputy who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty," officials with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation tweeted. "We thank you for your service and will continue to pray for your family, friends, and the Hall County Sheriff’s Office."

Our hearts are with the family, blood & blue, of the Hall County Sheriff’s Deputy who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. We thank you for your service and will continue to pray for your family, friends, and the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. #LODD 🖤💙🖤 pic.twitter.com/DuvoneUei9 — GA Bureau of Invest (@GBI_GA) July 8, 2019

Our thoughts and prayers are with the deputy’s family and also with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office 💙🖤 pic.twitter.com/S1OgGBO9iF — Woodstock Police, GA (@WoodstockPD) July 8, 2019

@MaitlandPolice send prayers and condolences to the Hall County Sheriff's Office (Georgia) and the family of the deputy who was killed in the line of duty late yesterday evening. pic.twitter.com/EMDoxWWB8Z — Maitland Police Department (@MaitlandPolice) July 8, 2019

Our thoughts are with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. #NeverForget 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/y3AIGDCKnb — Gwinnett Sheriff's Office (@GwinnettSO) July 8, 2019

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia. They had a deputy shot and killed during a foot pursuit overnight. #officerdown #neverforgetthefallen #georgia #hallcountysheriffsoffice @HallCountySO pic.twitter.com/I3BPoL5CAN — Oakboro Police Dept. (@Oakboropolicenc) July 8, 2019

Anyone with information is asked to call 770-533-7693.