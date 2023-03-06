Hard-hit California braces for another round of snow, Sierras will soon hit new record

The Sierra Nevada mountains are 4 inches away from a new record season of snow.

In hard-hit California, the Sierra Nevada mountains are continuing to get pummeled with snow and are just a few inches away from breaking a new record.

This weekend, 38 inches of snow fell in the Sierras in just 24 hours, bringing this winter's total snowfall to a whopping 47.5 feet. The last record was set in the winter of 2016-2017.

Light snow also fell this weekend in the mountains outside of Los Angeles, where people are still digging out from the more than 100 inches of snow that slammed the area over one week ago.

In San Bernardino County, crews have removed more than 7.2 million cubic yards of snow from highways, which equals nearly 2,270 Olympic-size swimming pools, according to the governor’s office.

A vehicle is mostly buried in snow after a series of winter storms dumped heavy snowfall in the San Bernardino Mountains in Southern California, March 3, 2023 in Crestline, Calif. Mario Tama/Getty Images

People carry donated food after a series of winter storms dumped heavy snowfall in the San Bernardino Mountains in Southern California, March 3, 2023 in Crestline, Calif. Mario Tama/Getty Images

On Monday, an avalanche warning is ongoing for the Sierra Nevada mountains.

Another storm is set to bring more snow to Northern California and the Sierras Tuesday into Wednesday, but this system isn't expected to be strong.

The next major storm for California is expected for the end of the week for Northern California.

The atmospheric river will slam the San Francisco area with heavy rain and bring about 5 more feet of snow to the Sierras.