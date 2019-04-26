Harvey Weinstein is now scheduled to stand trial for rape and sexual assault in September, three months later than initially planned.

The judge set a new date of Sept. 9 for a trial that attorneys said is expected to last about a month.

Jury selection is expected to last two weeks.

The judge is considering whether to allow testimony from women other than the two whose allegations form the basis of the criminal case.