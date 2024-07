The judge said he was open to an earlier trial date.

Harvey Weinstein set to be retried on sex crime charges Nov. 12

Harvey Weinstein is tentatively set to be retried on sex crimes charges on Nov. 12, a judge said Friday.

Weinstein appeared briefly in court Friday where the parties addressed evidentiary matters.

The judge said he was open to an earlier trial date depending on how quickly prosecutors move through the grand jury.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.