Harvey Weinstein's new lawyer says he was 'railroaded' by #MeToo movement

A new attorney for Harvey Weinstein says the movie mogul was "railroaded" by the #MeToo movement.

Weinstein appeared in a New York court Thursday morning for a judge to approve newly retained lawyers Donna Rotunno and Damon Cheronis.

The film producer faces five sexual misconduct charges involving the accusations of two women, but Rotunno insisted the relationships Weinstein had with his accusers were consensual.

Rotunno said the facts revealed to date do not represent the whole story.

“Emotion of this case has taken over,” Rotunno said. “There is a truth you have not reported on.”

Saying that Weinstein has been “railroaded” by the #MeToo, Rotunno said that “Movements allow emotion to take over.”

As a woman, Rotunno said she would be able to more effectively cross examine a female witness.

She added that she and Cheronis are “honored to represent Mr Weinstein.”

Weinstein is on his third set of criminal defense attorneys. He let go Benjamin Brafman and then Jose Baez before hiring Rotunno and Cheronis, who are well-known criminal defense lawyers in Chicago but have never tried a case in New York.