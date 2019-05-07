Healthy baby delivered in car with assist from Indianapolis police, firefighters

An Indianapolis mother and her new baby were doing well after the woman went into labor while in her car and flagged down police to assist with the delivery, first responders said.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department posted a picture of baby Willow on its page on Monday, along with a congratulatory message to the new parents and the hashtag #IndysNewestResident. The unexpected delivery took place in a parking lot after the family drove behind the officers and signaled that they needed help, IMPD Public Information Officer Genae Cook told ABC News.

The fire department arrived just as Willow was coming into the world, the Facebook post said.

"Mom did all the work," Indianapolis firefighter Jon Keiser told the local ABC affiliate WRTV. "We're just there to help and assist."

Firefighter Tim Lavin told WRTV that Willow’s father and older sibling were also present for the birth.

"Instead of being at the hospital, it was in the front seat of their car," Lavin told the station.

Cook told ABC News that the mother and her new baby were taken to the hospital immediately after the delivery.