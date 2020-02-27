Hearse stolen from California church with dead body still inside: Officials Authorities are still searching for the black Lincoln Navigator

Authorities in Los Angeles County were looking for a stolen hearse late Wednesday night, but said they were far more concerned about what was inside the vehicle.

The black Lincoln Navigator was taken around 8 p.m. local time from St. Anthony's Church on Rosemead Boulevard in Pasadena, California, with a dead woman's body inside, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

"Out of all the bad decisions you have made, at least make one good one & bring back the deceased person & casket inside the Navigator," the department tweeted Wednesday.

Authorities have not publicly released the suspect's name, possible whereabouts for the vehicle, nor the name of the person whose body is inside the SUV.

The Greek Orthodox Church, according to ABC Los Angeles station KABC, was holding a prayer service often held the night before a funeral on Wednesday evening. However, officials told KABC that the woman's body that was stolen was not associated with the service.