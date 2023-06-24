Excessive heat in Texas to continue into next week, millions on alert for severe storms

Soaring high temperatures in Texas are not relenting anytime soon.

Temperatures are still soaring in Texas, and that pattern won’t be shifting anytime soon. The heat isn’t just contained to the Lone Star State, it’s now expanding to include eight states in total.

Nearly 50 million Americans are under Heat Alerts from Arizona to Arkansas, as heat indices top 100 degrees in dozens of cities.

Temperatures will soar into the 110s next week, with the end of this dangerous heat wave not near.

Over the past four days, there have been more than 600 severe weather reports as an active pattern continues. Friday night, there were reports of softball-sized hail in both Nebraska and Texas, as well as 26 tornado reports.

More than 38 million Americans are on alert for strong to severe storms Saturday night.

On Saturday night, the risk for severe weather is centered from Fargo, North Dakota, to Jefferson City, Missouri, with the threat for brief tornadoes along with damaging winds and large hail. The threat for strong storms extends to San Angelo, Texas, and New Orleans, Louisiana as well.

More than 58 million Americans are at risk for large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes. An enhanced risk is centered over Nashville, Tennessee, to Lexington, Kentucky, and Cincinnati, Ohio, where the risk is greatest for the largest hail along with the strongest winds and the great chance for a couple tornadoes to form.

A tornado watch is in effect in Iowa until 7 p.m. CT due to the threat of a couple tornadoes, along with up to tennis ball sized hail and 70 mile per hour winds.

On Monday, the system continues east and reaches the east coast by the evening hours. Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina, may get storms with damaging winds and large hail along with a chance for a tornado.

These storms will move through Washington D.C., Baltimore and Philadelphia on the evening hours on Monday, bringing heavy rain, lightning and the potential for damaging winds, large hail and an isolated tornado.