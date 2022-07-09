Heat to scorch parts of the West, South this weekend

Record temperatures could be possible in several cities.

Oppressive heat continues to take hold of the South and West this weekend, with record heat possible for some regions Saturday.

A mix of excessive heat warnings and heat advisories are in effect across parts of 14 states, stretching from California to Alabama, as of Saturday morning.

Kids play in a splash pad at Hemisfair Park as temperatures reached 93°F in San Antonio, Texas, June 28, 2022. Kaylee Greenlee Beal/Reuters

The National Weather Service warned that there could be "dangerous heat and humidity" across parts of the South Plain to the Lower Mississippi and Tennessee valleys through Monday.

Excessive heat warnings and heat advisories are in effect Saturday in 14 states from California to Alabama. ABC News

Record temperatures could be possible on Saturday in more than a dozen locations, from Utah to Mississippi. In Dallas, temperatures could reach 107 degrees, which would beat a record 106 degrees. In Houston, temperatures could exceed 105 degrees -- topping a record 102 degrees.

Denver and Salt Lake City could also see record temperatures on Saturday.

Heat indices could top 110 degrees in some regions on Saturday. ABC News

Heat indices -- what the temperature feels like -- topped 110 degrees from Texas to Tennessee on Friday and could do so again on Saturday.

High temperatures are expected to continue throughout the weekend. Phoenix, Arizona, is forecast to hit temperatures north of 110 degrees from Saturday through Monday.

Temperatures could approach 115 degrees in some cities this weekend. ABC News

The heat follows record-setting temperatures on Friday, including in Memphis (103 degrees); Forth Smith, Arkansas (106 degrees); and Abilene, Texas (107 degrees).

Meanwhile, red flag warnings have been issued Saturday for critical fire danger in Nevada, Utah and Idaho. Winds will be gusty, up to 35 mph and the relative humidity will drop to as low as 6%.

Several fires are burning in the West, including the Washburn Fire, which has caused evacuations near Yosemite National Park and has closed the south entrance to the park. The Washburn fire has so far burned over 700 acres.

Elsewhere, flood watches have been issued for parts of Maryland and Virginia, including Washington, D.C., through this afternoon, where upwards of 7 inches of rain is possible.