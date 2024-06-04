Heat wave: Triple-digit temperatures heading to Texas, California, Arizona

A life-threatening heat wave is bearing down on the West, where temperatures could soar above 110 degrees from California to Nevada to Arizona.

The dangerous, triple-digit heat will hit Texas first on Tuesday, with record highs possible in San Antonio, Abilene, San Angelo and Del Rio.

Developing heat wave today. ABC News

On Wednesday, Las Vegas is forecast to reach 109 degrees and Phoenix could hit a record-breaking 110 degrees.

By Thursday, Las Vegas could climb to 111 degrees and Phoenix could hit a scorching 113 degrees.

Upcoming heat wave. ABC News

The record heat will spread north on Thursday and Friday, bringing temperatures in the 90s to Oregon and Idaho.

The heat will persist through the start of the weekend.

Doctors recommend taking excessive heat warnings seriously. There are hundreds of deaths each year in the U.S. due to excessive heat, according to CDC WONDER, an online database, and scientists caution that the actual number of heat-related deaths is likely higher.

