Heavy rain drenches Northeast; tropical depression to soak Carolinas

Jul 23, 2019, 6:43 AM ET
PHOTO: After searching for his vehicles, even contacting police to asked whether it had been towed, Adam Caracciolo of Plum, Pa., discovered his 2019 Honda Kona was washed away into the Plum Creek on Monday, July 22, 2019.PlayNate Guidry/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP
Severe storms moved through the Northeast late Monday and into Tuesday morning, producing damaging winds of 75 to 80 mph from Virginia to New Jersey.

Heavy rain came with these storms, including up to 4 inches in Westchester County, just north of New York City, in only a few hours. Flash flooding was reported from Pennsylvania to Connecticut.

There was a total of 480,000 people without power from Wisconsin to New York at 5 a.m.

Flood alerts remain in effect for 12 states from Tennessee to Massachusetts on Tuesday.

PHOTO: Flash flood watches are in effect in the Northeast and parts of western North Carolina and eastern Tennessee on Tuesday. ABC News
Flash flood watches are in effect in the Northeast and parts of western North Carolina and eastern Tennessee on Tuesday.

Severe storm threat shifts south Tuesday into the Carolinas and southern Virginia from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina to Norfolk, Virginia.

The biggest threat with these storms will be damaging winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning.

PHOTO: Severe weather is possible from Myrtle Beach, S.C., to Norfolk, Va., on Tuesday. ABC News
Severe weather is possible from Myrtle Beach, S.C., to Norfolk, Va., on Tuesday.

Tropical depression No. 3 is lingering off Florida’s east coast on Tuesday, but most of the heavy rain is offshore.

PHOTO: Tropical depression No. 3 is lingering off the eastern coast of Florida on Tuesday morning. ABC News
Tropical depression No. 3 is lingering off the eastern coast of Florida on Tuesday morning.

The tropical cyclone will move north, parallel the Southeast coast, throughout the day Tuesday and could bring heavy rain -- up to 3 inches -- to the Carolinas.

The National Hurricane Center is not forecasting this cyclone to strengthen and get a name.

It is expected to weaken and die out sometime on Wednesday.

PHOTO: The tropical depression is not expected to strengthen into a named storm. ABC News
The tropical depression is not expected to strengthen into a named storm.