Heavy rain, flash flooding set to soak Midwest, Northeast

Slow-moving storms brought very heavy rainfall to parts of the Midwest and South on Saturday with over 9 inches of total rainfall reported in parts of southern Illinois and widespread totals of over 6 inches from Missouri to Indiana.

In addition to the heavy rainfall, a few of the storms turned severe -- bringing damaging winds to the Kentucky and Indiana border and a reported tornado in Daviess County, Kentucky.

It will be another rainy day in the Midwest and Northeast on Sunday.

Heavy rain is falling from Kentucky to New Jersey on Sunday morning. Flash flood watches and flood watches have been posted from Indiana through parts of New Jersey and New York.

Rainfall rates could exceed 2 inches per hour Sunday morning along the Kentucky and Ohio border. Some of this heavy rain will slide into eastern Ohio and Pennsylvania during the day. Rainfall totals could exceed 6 inches in parts of the region.

The risk of major flash flooding and river flooding will persist into the beginning of the work week from Cincinnati to Binghamton.

Additionally, a fairly strong pressure gradient will develop between this system and a strong high pressure off to the north and east on Sunday. As a result, onshore wind will result in coastal flooding and rough surf for parts of the northeast U.S., especially in New Jersey and Delaware.