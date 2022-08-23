Heavy rain, flooding threat moves east as Dallas reels from deadly downpours

Downpours will strike Louisiana and southeast Texas on Tuesday.

As Dallas reels from deadly flooding, the rain is now moving east.

Heavy downpours will strike Louisiana, southeast Texas and southern Arkansas on Tuesday morning.

The flooding rains will stay in place over Louisiana and southeast Texas throughout the day.

People stand next to a vehicle sitting in flood waters, along a street in Dallas, on Aug. 22, 2022, in a handout photo provided by the Dallas Police Depart. Heavy rains were causing havoc in parts of Texas, as forecasters predicted more precipitation throughout the southern part of the United States for the rest of the week. Handout/Dallas Police Department/AFP via Getty Images

In Shreveport, Louisiana, residents are already wading through up to 7 inches of rain from the past 24 hours. Flash flood warnings are in effect.

San Antonio and Austin, Texas, facing one of the driest years on record, are also under flood watches.

A map indicates flooding rain in the next 48 hours. ABC News

On Wednesday morning, the heavy rain will continue in eastern Louisiana and will reach Mississippi, where 10 inches of rain is possible over the next 48 hours.

This comes after downpours pounded the Dallas region Sunday night and Monday, at one point reaching 3.01 inches of rain in one hour.

A state of disaster was declared Monday night in Dallas County as officials announced that a 60-year-old woman died when her car was swept away in floodwaters.

A car floats in a flooded road in the Glenview at Big Fossil Creek area in Texas, in an image provided by the City of North Richland Hills via Twitter. City of North Richland Hills/Twitter

East Dallas recorded a whopping 15.31 inches of rain. Dallas Fort Worth International Airport saw 9.19 inches of rain over 24 hours -- the highest in 90 years.

Dallas usually sees a total of 8 inches of rain throughout the entire summer.

ABC News' Kenton Gewecke and Melissa Griffin contributed to this report.