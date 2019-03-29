A strong spring storm that pounded the San Francisco Bay area with hail on Thursday moves into the central U.S. Friday, bringing heavy rain to the flooded Missouri and Mississippi rivers and severe storms for the central and southern Plains.

In addition, heavy wet snow will fall from Wyoming to Nebraska.

(ABC News) Severe storms are possible in northeast Oklahoma, southeast Kansas and southwest Missouri on Friday night.

The storm system will move east into the Ohio Valley and into parts of the Northeast this weekend with rain and even snow for western New York and Pennsylvania.

The heaviest rain next few days will be from Missouri to Illinois, where some areas could see up to 3 inches of rain.

Snowfall will be light for the most part, but some areas in western Nebraska and into northern Ohio, western Pennsylvania and New York, could see a few inches of slushy spring snow.