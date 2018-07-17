Heavy rain, severe storms move into Northeast

Jul 17, 2018, 8:07 AM ET
The heat that has hit the Northeast, including Philadelphia, Pa., will break with severe weather moving through on Tuesday.WPVI
The heat that has hit the Northeast, including Philadelphia, Pa., where kids took to running through fountains, will break with severe weather moving through on Tuesday.

A cold front will move into the Interstate-95 corridor Tuesday afternoon with heavy rain and severe storms possible.

Interested in Weather?

Add Weather as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Weather news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Weather
Add Interest

Because of the heavy rain and a threat of flash flooding, the National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch from Philadelphia to New York City to Hartford, Connecticut; Boston and into Portland, Maine.

Storms lined up in western New York and Pennsylvania early Tuesday.

A flash flood watch is in place along the I-95 corridor on Tuesday.ABC News
A flash flood watch is in place along the I-95 corridor on Tuesday.

Just as the evening rush hour nears in the Northeast, strong to severe storms will develop with damaging winds, some large hail and even a rare chance for an isolated tornado in New England.

The futurecast model shows severe storms lined up right along I-95 at 5 p.m.

Heavy rain will enter the Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, New York City and Boston regions late Tuesday afternoon.ABC News
Heavy rain will enter the Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, New York City and Boston regions late Tuesday afternoon.

In addition to the damage possible from the severe weather Tuesday afternoon, some areas could see more than 3 inches of rain in just a few hours.

Connecticut will receive the most rain over the next 24 hours.ABC News
Connecticut will receive the most rain over the next 24 hours.

Comments