High school track team rallies around teammate with cancer

After months of cancer treatment, high school senior Yeva Klingbeil was able to cross the finish line at her last high school track meet -- with a little help from her teammates.

This spring, Klingbeil was cleared to participate in her last high school track and was able to share a special moment with her team when they walked arm-in-arm with her across the finish line.

The Shenendehowa High School track team in Clifton Park, New York, has been cheering on Klingbeil since she was first diagnosed with cancer in November 2019.

Last November, the team held marathons and fundraisers and cheered Klingbeil on every step of the way.

"The support means the world to me, I don't know what I would do without the support," Klingbeil told ABC News in 2020.

On Thursday, Klingbeil told "World News Tonight" that she is grateful for her team.

"It felt great having them there; supporting me was really nice," she said. "I hope everyone gets the same sense of inspiration that I did. And feels hope and knows that they can cross that finish line no matter what."