'This holiday will never be the same': Officers killed by train leave behind daughters 1 week before Christmas

Dec 19, 2018, 4:03 PM ET
PHOTO: Police officer Conrad Gary and police officer Eduardo Marmolejo are seen here in an undated file photo.PlayChicago Police
WATCH 2 Chicago officers fatally struck by train while pursuing suspect

Two Chicago police officers who were chasing a suspected gunman when they were hit and killed by a train Monday have left behind wives and children just one week before Christmas.

"For these two families, this holiday will never be the same," Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel told reporters Tuesday.

Eduardo Marmolejo, 36, survived by his wife and three daughters, joined the police department after working in an emergency room.

"Eddie bettered the lives of any individual he came in contact with," according to the family GoFundMe page. "His smile, jokes, and love for his friends and his girls at home will forever be missed."

PHOTO: Police officer Eduardo Marmolejo is seen here in an undated file photo.Chicago Police
Police officer Eduardo Marmolejo is seen here in an undated file photo.

(MORE: 2 Chicago police officers hit, killed by train while chasing suspected gunman: 'No words to express our grief')

Conrad Gary, 31, survived by his wife and daughter, was a veteran who "devoted this life to protecting others," according to the family GoFundMe page. "He is loved by so many and will truly be missed."

PHOTO: Police officer Conrad Gary is seen here in an undated file photo.Chicago Police
Police officer Conrad Gary is seen here in an undated file photo.

Gary, who was on the force for 18 months, will be laid to rest on Friday.

The funeral for Marmolejo, who was with the department for two years, will be held Saturday.

(MORE: 'He was a hero': Fellow officers mourn Chicago cop slain in hospital shooting)

Bodycam video from Monday showed Marmolejo and Gary get out of their patrol car, head up to the tracks and talk about where the armed suspect may have gone, police said, according to ABC Chicago station WLS-TV.

One loud train approached, which may have masked the sound of a second train, police said, according to WLS. Then the camera went to black, WLS said.

PHOTO: The scene at South Shore 103rd Street Rosemoor stop where two Chicago officers were killed by a train while investigating a call of shots fired, Dec. 17, 2018.E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune/TNS via Newscom
The scene at South Shore 103rd Street Rosemoor stop where two Chicago officers were killed by a train while investigating a call of shots fired, Dec. 17, 2018.

A suspect was later apprehended and a weapon was recovered, police said.

PHOTO: South Shore passengers are transferred to buses at the 103rd Street Rosemoor stop after two Chicago officers were killed by a train while investigating a call of shots fired, Dec. 17, 2018.E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune/TNS via Newscom
South Shore passengers are transferred to buses at the 103rd Street Rosemoor stop after two Chicago officers were killed by a train while investigating a call of shots fired, Dec. 17, 2018.

(MORE: Felon charged with 1st-degree murder for killing Chicago police commander)

Gary and Marmolejo's deaths are the third and fourth for the Chicago Police Department this year.

In November, Chicago police officer Samuel Jimenez was fatally shot in the neck while trying to protect employees and patients during a shooting at Chicago's Mercy Hospital.

In February, Chicago police Cmdr. Paul Bauer was shot and killed. Bauer, survived by his wife and daughter, had been sitting in his squad car when he heard a call over the radio and pursued a gunman on foot.

The mayor on Tuesday urged Chicago residents to show the police department that it has "your support."

"When you think about Commander Bauer, officer Jimenez, you think now about Eduardo [and] Conrad," Emanuel said

Comments