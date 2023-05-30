At least 9 shot along Hollywood Beach boardwalk in Florida: Police

The suspect is still at large, police said.

At least nine people were shot along the Hollywood Beach boardwalk in Florida on Monday night, according to police.

One person of interest has been detained, and police are seeking an additional suspect who is still on the loose, Hollywood Police Department Public Information Manager Deanna Bettineschi said.

Police said the gunfire started after a dispute between two groups.

When asked about reports that children were among the victims, authorities pointed out that some victims were taken to Joe DiMaggio Hospital, which is a children's hospital.

Bettineschi did not provide details about the victims.

Police are asking locals to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

Hollywood Beach is along Florida's eastern coast, about 10 miles south of Fort Lauderdale and north of Miami.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Darren Reynolds, Peter Charalambous and Okelo Pena contributed to this report.