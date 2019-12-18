'It's a holy horror': Dog lucky to be alive after being thrown from moving car The lucky dog has been named "Elf" in honor of the holiday season.

A 3-year-old dog is lucky to be alive after witnesses saw the animal being thrown from a moving car in Chicago in a horrific act of cruelty.

The bichon had to undergo emergency surgery to fix a broken pelvis ad dislocated hip suffered from the incident that occurred in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago on Sunday night, according to ABC News’ Chicago station WLS-TV.

"It's a holy horror," said Charlie Propson from Friends of Chicago Animal Care and Control. "I don't know how else to say it."

Witnesses saw the dog being thrown from the vehicle and immediately ran over to the injured canine who could have died if they didn’t rescue him from the street and take him to Chicago Animal Care and Control.

The dog has now been given the name “Elf” in honor of the holiday season as he recovers from his surgical procedures before he goes to the foster home who has agreed to take him in before he gets put up for adoption.

"I am continually amazed by the inhumanity of people toward animals. It's just a shocker to me," said Propson. “He is one lucky puppy and it looks like he is going to do a full recovery.”

Small Paws Chicago, a local non-profit group, is asking for donations to cover the cost of Elf’s surgeries estimated to be between $7,000 to $8,000.

“He has a new name and a new life now that he has found his way to Small Paws Rescue,” the foundation said in a statement posted online.