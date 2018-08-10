Tonight on "What Would You Do?" a man is denied service at a restaurant for wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat and later for wearing an "Impeach 45" T-shirt.

In bars and restaurants across the country, and even abroad, we've seen stories of altercations between customers wearing "Make American Great Again" hats. Wearing your politics on your sleeve has always been a source of debate, but the popularity of the "MAGA" hat has put the topic at the forefront.

Just a few months ago, The Cheesecake Factory fired two employees after they berated a customer for wearing a "MAGA" hat. And even more recently, a man was arrested for snatching a "MAGA" hat off of the head of a fellow diner. A video documenting the incident has gone viral.

Similarly, controversy arose when a third party seller started selling "Impeach 45" T-shirts on the website of retailer, Walmart. A "boycott Walmart" campaign began almost immediately by those outraged that the website would carry the merchandise. The company has since removed the shirt from their site.

ABC News

In tonight's episode, customers witness a man being denied service at a diner for wearing clothing that sports his political beliefs. Our actor, Brian, first wears a "Make America Great Again" hat, and then next, wears an "Impeach 45" T-shirt. The diner manager, played by Michael, makes it clear that if Brian doesn’t remove his politically motivated clothing, he won't receive service.

Brian: 'Look, I'm allowed to wear a hat. I can express myself how I want."

Michael: "This is not expression, this is hate speech."

Play

Throughout the day, some customers support the diner's right to express his political beliefs whatever they may be, while others show their support for his or the manager's specific political viewpoint.

"You're doing the right thing. Call the police," says one man in support of the manager's refusal to serve the actor when he wore the "Impeach 45" shirt.

ABC News

But still, several people felt that free speech is most important. One diner, after recording the incident on his phone, left with Brian after he was kicked out based on his "Impeach 45" T-shirt. "If you're removing him, I'm leaving also," he says.

Another customer during an interview with host, John Quinones, says, "In this country, we're blessed because you can have an opinion, you can wear a shirt that tells your opinion, or a hat, or what have you and you don’t go to jail for it, right?"

ABC News

To see how other customers react, make sure to tune in to "What Would You Do?" tonight at 9/8c on ABC.