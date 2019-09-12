Hot air balloon makes hard landing, 1 woman seriously hurt: Police

A hot air balloon made a hard landing near Las Vegas on Thursday, seriously hurting one person, officials said.

Two people were ejected from the basket, apparently after the balloon had already made the hard landing, Las Vegas Police Sgt. Jeff Dean said.

One woman was airlifted to a hospital with very serious injuries but is expected to survive, Dean said.

KTNV

KTNV

The hot air balloon had nine people on board during the incident in Goodsprings, Nevada, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said.

The other eight people were taken to hospitals with minor injuries, Dean said.

KTNV

The cause of the hard landing is under investigation, according to the FAA.