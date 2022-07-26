House Jan. 6 committee in discussions with Mike Pompeo for testimony, sources say

He's tentatively scheduled to speak with them in the coming days, per sources.

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is in active discussions with former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for his testimony behind closed doors, sources familiar with the matter tell ABC News.

Pompeo is tentatively scheduled to speak with the committee in the coming days, sources said.

The recent outreach to Pompeo is an indication of the committee's continuing interest in gathering information and testimony from high-level Trump administration officials as it moves toward the release of a public report on its findings this fall.

A lawyer for Pompeo declined to comment, as did a spokesperson for the Jan. 6 committee.

According to Cassidy Hutchinson, who was a top aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Pompeo called Meadows on Jan. 6 to alert him that discussions were happening within the Cabinet about invoking the 25th Amendment as a vehicle to remove Trump from office.

Former U.S. secretary of state Michael Pompeo speaks during a campaign event for U.S. Republican Senate candidate David McCormick, in Danville, Pa., April 20, 2022. Bloomberg via Getty Images, FILE

"And from what I understand, it was more of a -- this is what I'm hearing, I want you to be aware of it, but I also think it's worth putting on your radar because you are the chief of staff," Hutchinson recalled Pompeo telling Meadows in her testimony before the Jan. 6 committee. "You're technically the boss of all the cabinet secretaries. And you know if the conversations progressed you should be ready to take action on this."

In his book "Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show," ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl wrote that Pompeo and then-Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin discussed the possibility of invoking the 25th Amendment. Pompeo has denied that conversation occurred.