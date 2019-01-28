5 Houston police officers injured in shooting, police chief says

Jan 28, 2019, 6:49 PM ET
PHOTO: First responders on the scene in Houston where multiple police officers were shot, Jan. 28, 2019, in Houston.PlayKTRK
WATCH Several Houston officers injured in shooting

Five police officers in Houston, Texas, have been injured in a shooting.

Interested in Police Shootings?

Add Police Shootings as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Police Shootings news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Police Shootings
Add Interest

Houston Police wrote on Twitter that the five officers who were injured have been "transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital, Medical Center and Ben Taub General Hospital."

PHOTO: First responders on the scene in Houston where multiple police officers were shot, Jan. 28, 2019, in Houston.KTRK
First responders on the scene in Houston where multiple police officers were shot, Jan. 28, 2019, in Houston.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Comments