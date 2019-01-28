Five police officers in Houston, Texas, have been injured in a shooting.

Houston Police wrote on Twitter that the five officers who were injured have been "transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital, Medical Center and Ben Taub General Hospital."

KTRK

Additional details were not immediately available.

At this time we can confirm 5 officers have been struck and transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital, Medical Center and Ben Taub General Hospital. Further updates will be provided as available. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 28, 2019

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.