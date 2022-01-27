3 Houston police officers shot, suspect on the run

Authorities in Houston are searching for the suspect who shot three Houston police officers and fled in a white Mercedes Thursday afternoon.

Houston police tweeted that the officers are all in stable condition. They are being treated at Memorial Hermann Hospital.

This is the second incident this week in which a law enforcement officer was shot in Houston. Cpl. Charles Galloway of Harris County Constable Precinct 5 was shot and killed on Sunday when the deputy pulled over a car in southwest Houston.

Oscar Rosales, 51, who was arrested on Wednesday after fleeing to Mexico, has been charged with capital murder in that shooting.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.