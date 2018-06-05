After investigating what looked like a racially motivated abduction in Houston last month, police now say there is no evidence that it happened.

On May 14, a 13-year-old boy said he was taken by four teenagers and an adult male after getting off his school bus, according to Houston ABC affiliate KTRK. He was allegedly forced into a red pickup truck.

The teen claimed he was beaten and robbed for being black and he was held at an abandoned house until he was able to escape.

Michelle Lee, the boy's mother, called the police, who began investigating.

Lee declined to comment today on the alleged abduction but in May she explained what happened to KTRK.

“The reason why they got him was because they said he was black. You deserve to die,” Lee said.

The Houston police department conducted a thorough investigation into the alleged incident, according to statements released by the department.

“For the community at large, there is absolutely no reason to believe there is a group of white supremacists abducting children in the area,” the department said in a tweet.

The department will not be charging anyone involved with the incident, according to the statement.