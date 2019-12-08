Houston police sergeant fatally shot responding to domestic violence call; suspect in custody Sgt. Christopher Brewster, 32, was killed on Saturday afternoon.

A Houston police officer was shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence situation on Saturday afternoon.

The officer, identified at Sgt. Christopher Brewster, 32, was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The shooting took place after a woman called 911 to say her boyfriend, who was armed with two guns, was assaulting her, according to Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo. Brewster responded to the home, but the couple was no longer there. He continued searching for them, finding them in an alley nearby and exiting his vehicle, when he came under fire from the man, Acevedo said.

Despite being shot multiple times and mortally wounded, Brewster managed to radio the suspect's location and description, leading to his arrest by responding officers.

Brewster was pronounced dead at about 6:30 p.m. local time, less than an hour after responding to the scene. Acevedo said Brewster was not wearing a bulletproof vest, but said it probably would not have mattered in this case due to his wounds.

Houston Police Sgt. Chris Brewster was pronounced dead at Memorial Hermann Hospital after being shot by a suspect on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. KTRK

"This is a tough evening," Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said at a press conference outside the hospital Saturday night. "Every single day our police officers show up, they come to work ... not knowing what they are gonna face. I want to be very mindful of the service Chris gave to the city."

Acevedo identified the alleged shooter as Arturo Solis, 25, and said he has a criminal history, including assault causing bodily injury of a family member in 2015. A semi-automatic pistol was recovered in the possession of Solis when he was taken into custody.

The woman who called police was uninjured, police said.

Brewster had served with Houston police since 2010 and was promoted to sergeant just nine months ago. He is survived by his wife, parents and a brother.

"In the days to come, in the years to come, we will honor his service to the city of Houston," Turner said.

The incident was caught on body-worn camera, Acevedo said.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo delivers an update on the death of Sgt. Chris Brewster on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. KTRK

He is the 44th officer to be fatally shot this year, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page, which tracks information on police line-of-duty deaths.

He's the 13th law enforcement officer to be killed in the line of duty in Texas this year -- the most of any state.

He is the first Houston Police Department member to die in the line of duty since Sgt. Steve Albert Perez drowned while working during Hurricane Harvey in August 2017. Two Harris County sheriff's deputies -- which includes the city of Houston -- died this year: Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal, who was shot and killed, and Omar Diaz, who died of a medical emergency while responding to a stabbing incident.