Huge storm heading east producing tornadoes, flooding, snow

Oct 30, 2018, 5:54 AM ET
PHOTO: People walk through the rain outside of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Oct. 11, 2018 in New York.Spencer Platt/Getty Images
People walk through the rain outside of the New York Stock Exchange on Oct. 11, 2018 in New York. The East Coast may see heavy rainfall again on Friday.

A strong west-to-east storm system is producing tornadoes, funnel clouds, heavy rain and snow in higher elevations.

Snow and flood alerts abound this morning as the storm continues its march.

Snow alerts have been issued today in the Rockies, while the Midwest is seeing new flood alerts.

As much as a foot of snow may fall by tomorrow in Colorado and New Mexico, where winter storm watches, warnings or advisories have been issued. Denver also could see some snow.

The storm will be moving to the southern Plains by tomorrow night, as severe storms will develop from Dallas to Houston and east into Louisiana. Damaging winds and tornadoes are possible.

Heavy rain from Houston to Louisville to Cincinnati could lead to flooding.

Severe storms are likely for tomorrow near the Gulf Coast.

The storm, by Thursday, will keep moving east, bringing significant precipitation to the Gulf Coast, from New Orleans to Tallahassee to Atlanta. Finally, by Friday, the storm should hit the East Coast, dumping heavy rain.

Strong storms are forecast for the East Coast on Friday.

