Human bones found in Brooklyn park for 2nd time this week

The remains were found near Jane's Carousel on the East River.

Human bones were found in a Brooklyn park along the shore of the East River for the second time in a week, according to the New York Police Department.

Police responded to a 911 report of a body found at Jane's Carousel early Wednesday, and determined the civilian discovered skeletal remains on the rocks along the shore, the NYPD said.

A human skull and bones were found on the shore of the park's East River near Jane's Carousel in Brooklyn Bridge Park in New York, Aug. 19, 2024. Vanessa Carvalho/ZUMA PRESS

The discovery came two days after police responded to another report of a found body part near the same location. A New York City Parks enforcement officer discovered skeletal remains on the beach, the NYPD said.

A femur and a couple of smaller bones were found Wednesday, according to New York ABC station WABC.

The medical examiner is investigating the remains found on both days, according to the NYPD.