Hunter's remains found after suspected bear mauling in Alaska

A hunter’s remains have been found after a suspected bear mauling in Alaska, authorities said.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at approximately 6:17 p.m. when Alaska State Troopers were notified of an overdue hunter, named as 50-year-old Tad Fujioka, in the Sitka area of Alaska -- located approximately 600 miles southeast of Anchorage -- was reported overdue from a deer hunting trip, according to a statement from Alaska’s Department of Public Safety on Wednesday.

“On Oct. 30, 2024, Alaska Wildlife Troopers, USCG, and Sitka SAR, conducted land-based searches utilizing three search teams in the remote wooded area that were transported by AWT Patrol Vessel and Sitka SAR vessel,” authorities said announcing Fujioka’s death. “At approximately 11:30am, search teams located Fujioka’s remains. Investigation revealed he was the likely victim of a fatal bear mauling.”

Authorities have not released any details of their investigation into how the mauling happened but did confirm that his body was recovered and his next of kin have been notified.

The investigation into the suspected bear mauling is currently ongoing.