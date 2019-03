Human remains uncovered in a New York City backyard on Tuesday may date back to the 1970s, according to a source, who cited a tip to detectives.

Police found the human skeletal remains in the back of a home in Queens at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the New York Police Department.

WABC

The remains have not been identified, police said.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death, according to police.