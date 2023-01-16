Human skeleton found in unused residence hall at University of California, Berkeley campus

It's unclear how long the skeleton had been there.

A human skeleton was discovered in an unused building on a University of California, Berkeley, campus on Jan. 10, according to college officials.

The University of California Police Department is investigating the remains, which were found in a residential hall complex and event space on the Clark Kerr Campus that hadn't been used in years, according to school administrators. The building sits about a mile from the main campus.

The U.C. Berkeley campus sits empty, July 22, 2020 in Berkeley, Calif. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images, FILE

"Although the remains are skeletonized, it is not clear how many years they have been there," a University of California, Berkeley spokesperson said in a statement.

There are no outstanding cases of missing individuals from the campus community, the statement read.

A pedestrian walks by a sign in front of the U.C. Berkeley campus, July 22, 2020 in Berkeley, Calif. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images, FILE

The Alameda County coroner is investigating the cause of death.

"We understand that there are many questions and we anticipate that the coroner's report will provide additional information," the UC Berkeley spokesperson said. "We do not anticipate this investigation will disrupt resident activities at the Clark Kerr Campus."