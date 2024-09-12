Hunt for Kentucky freeway shooting suspect enters 6th day as victims released from the hospital

As the hunt for the suspected gunman in an eastern Kentucky interstate shooting that left five people injured entered its sixth day, Gov. Andy Beshear said law enforcement officers will be posted at high school football games and stationed along school bus routes in an attempt to ease fear in nearby communities.

Beshear on Thursday said four of the victims shot in Saturday's sniper-like attack on Interstate 75 near London, Kentucky, have been released from hospitals and that the fifth victim is also expected to survive.

The governor said he is confident that law enforcement teams with the help of agents from the FBI, the U.S. Marshal's Service and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives will catch suspect Joseph Couch and bring him to justice.

A manhunt for suspected highway shooter, Joseph Couch, continues in the wooded area along I-75, north of London, Ky. WHAS

"I don't yet have the evidence in front of me of what fully led him to this point, but there's no excuse," he said. "When you put a plan in place to take the lives of our fellow human beings and try to take as many of them as possible, you can and should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law."

Beshear said the Kentucky State Police believe Couch, 32, is still in the thick woods of the 708,000-acre Daniel Boone National Forest, which he described as "some of the most rugged terrain that anyone could hide in."

Kentucky State Police Commissioner Phillip "PJ" Burnett said more than 100 officers are combing the forest, where on the day of the rampage investigators found an AR-15 rifle believed to have been used in the the shooting as well as Couch's vehicle abandoned on a forest road.

"We have no significant updates at this time, but we are following up on leads," Burnett said.

The commissioner said police are using sophisticated technology in the search, including Kentucky National Guard Black Hawk helicopters, aircraft equipped with thermal imaging and multiple K-9 units, including cadaver-sniffing dogs and FBI bloodhounds brought in from Illinois.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks at a news conference about the manhunt for suspected highway shooter, Joseph Couch, Sept. 12, 2024. WHAS

Burnett said the search, which has focused on the area near I-75's Exit 49, is being expanded in the Daniel Boone National Forest.

"We will keep working until we exhaust every single lead," Burnett said.

Beshear said he'll consider deploying National Guard troops to the forest to help in the ground search.

"Right now what was requested is some aerial assistance. The Black Hawks have proven to be very helpful. Right now we don't have an extra request, but that's something we would certainly look at," Beshear said of deploying the National Guard on the ground.

However, Beshear said investigators believe Couch could still be armed and dangerous.

"This isn't the type of search where you can put a whole bunch of people out there at once because this is an individual that we believe is still armed, would be very difficult to spot and we want to make sure we don't lose anybody throughout this," Beshear said.

According to an arrest warrant, Couch, a former member of the U.S. Army Reserves, is wanted on charges of attempted murder and first-degree assault. A $35,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his capture.

Couch was allegedly involved in a domestic dispute on Saturday morning and legally purchased an AR-15 rifle and ammunition at a gun store hours before allegedly opening fire on vehicles traveling on I-75, law enforcement officials told ABC News.

Up to 30 rounds were fired from a hillside near Exit 49, officials said. At least 12 vehicles were struck by gunfire, leaving five people with gunshot wounds, including one victim who was shot in the face, officials said.

Investigators said they believe all of the victims were shot at randomly and that Couch had no previous contact with any of them.

Before the interstate shooting, according to the arrest warrant, a Laurel County 911 dispatcher received a call from a woman who alleged Couch texted her and "advised he was going to kill a lot of people. Well try at least." The text message was sent to the woman at 5:03 p.m. Saturday, about a half-hour before the interstate shooting started, according to the arrest warrant.

"Couch sent another message to [the woman] that read, in part, 'I'll kill myself afterwards," according to the arrest warrant.

London city officials told ABC News the woman Couch texted is the mother of his child.

Burnett said Thursday that the police "understand there is fear in the community." To ease fears, he said state troopers and officers will be posted at every high school football game in Laurel County on Friday night.

Beshear said the presence of law enforcement officers is being boosted at area public schools and that state police are helping local police with some bus routes to ensure students get to school safely.

The governor implored citizens not to turn Couch into a folk hero for evading capture.

"There is no notoriety, there is no celebrity in committing an act like this," Beshear said. "There's just evil."