As Hurricane Dorian approaches US, tips to keep in mind if you're evacuating

Hurricane Dorian, a powerful Category 4 storm, is barreling toward the Southeast coastline.

The storm was initially forecast to make landfall on Florida's east coast. But early Saturday Dorian changed direction -- and the current forecast track shows a possible landfall in the Carolinas late Wednesday.

Storm surge and gusty winds now pose the biggest threat for coastal Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina as the storm moves up the coast.

Floridians should still expect to see storm surge, hurricane-force winds and up to 10 inches of rain.

For those evacuating, here are some tips to keep in mind, according to the Department of Homeland Security:

-- Identify several places you could go, like a friend's home or a motel. Pick places in different directions so you have options.

-- If you have pets, remember that most public shelters allow only service animals.

-- The FEMA app has a list of open shelters.

-- Unplug electronics like TVs and small appliances.

-- Take an emergency kit with you that includes water, food, a flashlight, a first aid kit, extra batteries and important family documents.

-- Follow recommended evacuation routes and don't take shortcuts.

-- Come up with a family re-unification plan in case you are separated.

-- Stay in contact with local officials.